36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Just Got Our Attention

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) went up by 15.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KRKR) Right Now?

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.46 x from its present earnings ratio.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

KRKR currently public float of 35.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRKR was 42.30K shares.

KRKR’s Market Performance

KRKR stocks went up by 10.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.08% and a quarterly performance of 29.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for 36Kr Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.40% for KRKR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.81% for the last 200 days.

KRKR Trading at 14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1814. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw 26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+59.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc. stands at -28.28. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.