We Analyzed the Future Direction of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), Here is What We Found

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) went up by 5.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.63. The company’s stock price has collected 6.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/23 that WWE’s McMahon Settles With Ex-Wrestling Referee Who Accused Him of Rape

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWE is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.60, which is $6.1 above the current price. WWE currently public float of 43.00M and currently shorts hold a 20.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWE was 909.35K shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE stocks went up by 6.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.35% and a quarterly performance of 15.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for WWE stocks with a simple moving average of 26.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to WWE, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

WWE Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.51. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from DUNN KEVIN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.70 back on May 27. After this action, DUNN KEVIN now owns 271,171 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,000,500 using the latest closing price.

Blum Bradley, the EVP, Operations of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., sale 9,800 shares at $60.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Blum Bradley is holding 30,737 shares at $589,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 15.00 for asset returns.