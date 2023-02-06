We Analyzed the Future Direction of GitLab Inc. (GTLB), Here is What We Found

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) went down by -10.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.84. The company’s stock price has collected 0.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/07/22 that GitLab Beats Earnings Estimates. Analysts Praise Its Continued Strong Performance.

Is It Worth Investing in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ :GTLB) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $65.64, which is $13.66 above the current price. GTLB currently public float of 88.03M and currently shorts hold a 12.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLB was 2.02M shares.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GTLB stocks went up by 0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.62% and a quarterly performance of 24.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for GitLab Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.15% for GTLB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $60 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLB reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for GTLB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to GTLB, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

GTLB Trading at 16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +36.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.24. In addition, GitLab Inc. saw 14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from McBride Michael Eugene, who sale 6,832 shares at the price of $51.42 back on Feb 01. After this action, McBride Michael Eugene now owns 862,346 shares of GitLab Inc., valued at $351,300 using the latest closing price.

Brown Dale R, the Principal Accounting Officer of GitLab Inc., sale 2,680 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Brown Dale R is holding 16,265 shares at $134,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -16.20 for asset returns.