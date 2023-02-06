We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM), Here is What We Found

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went down by -9.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 3.14.

COSM currently public float of 8.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 8.70M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stocks went down by -11.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.01% and a quarterly performance of 181.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.44% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.07% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -46.23% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares surge +15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw 27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 260,870 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 1,130,774 shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc., valued at $3,000,005 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings Inc., purchase 801,261 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 20,135,429 shares at $497,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Equity return is now at value -772.10, with -72.60 for asset returns.