Wall Street Pummels Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) After Recent Earnings Report

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/23 that Delta Stock Is Soaring. Chairman Frank Blake Bought Up Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE :DAL) Right Now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAL is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.47, which is $11.36 above the current price. DAL currently public float of 639.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAL was 9.85M shares.

DAL’s Market Performance

DAL stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.09% and a quarterly performance of 23.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Delta Air Lines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for DAL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $39 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DAL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

DAL Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.65. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Carroll William C, who sale 5,481 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Feb 02. After this action, Carroll William C now owns 8,720 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $219,295 using the latest closing price.

BLAKE FRANCIS S, the Director of Delta Air Lines Inc., purchase 12,880 shares at $38.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that BLAKE FRANCIS S is holding 93,795 shares at $496,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+15.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.