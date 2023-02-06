The Chart for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected -6.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ :IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.38 x from its present earnings ratio.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

IMPP currently public float of 189.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMPP was 4.22M shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stocks went down by -6.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.05% and a quarterly performance of -40.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.09% for IMPP stocks with a simple moving average of -42.74% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2684. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw 3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.