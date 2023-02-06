The Chart for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. Barron’s reported on 10/27/22 that Credit Suisse Unveils Massive Overhaul After $4 Billion Loss

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE :CS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $0.66 above the current price. CS currently public float of 3.51B and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CS was 20.56M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

CS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.54% and a quarterly performance of -9.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Credit Suisse Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for CS stocks with a simple moving average of -26.29% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw 17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.