Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ :EZPW) Right Now?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EZPW is at 1.23.

EZPW currently public float of 51.78M and currently shorts hold a 13.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZPW was 752.75K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.11% and a quarterly performance of -0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for EZCORP Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.93% for EZPW stocks with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EZPW reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for EZPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EZPW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

EZPW Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.