Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.84. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Open Text Is Acquiring Email Encryption Company Zix at a Discount

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ :OTEX) Right Now?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Open Text Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.88. OTEX currently public float of 265.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTEX was 669.34K shares.

OTEX’s Market Performance

OTEX stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.58% and a quarterly performance of 21.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Open Text Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for OTEX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OTEX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

OTEX Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.77. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw 17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+60.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +11.37. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.