Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) went up by 17.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.89. The company’s stock price has collected 24.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOMA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Doma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.61, which is $11.87 above the current price. DOMA currently public float of 180.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMA was 636.09K shares.

DOMA’s Market Performance

DOMA stocks went up by 24.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 112.01% and a quarterly performance of 72.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.82% for Doma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.83% for DOMA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOMA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMA reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for DOMA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

DOMA Trading at 87.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +116.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA rose by +24.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5750. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw 94.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from Simkoff Maxwell, who sale 33,361 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Feb 02. After this action, Simkoff Maxwell now owns 46,028,052 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $24,387 using the latest closing price.

Simkoff Maxwell, the Chief Executive Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., sale 29,854 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Simkoff Maxwell is holding 46,061,413 shares at $20,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Doma Holdings Inc. stands at -20.02. Equity return is now at value -85.20, with -40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.