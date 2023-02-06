Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Just Got Our Attention

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Juniper Networks Had Lousy Earnings. It’s AI Strategy Could Help the Stock Break Out.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE :JNPR) Right Now?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNPR is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.91, which is $5.12 above the current price. JNPR currently public float of 320.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNPR was 3.44M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

JNPR stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.46% and a quarterly performance of 2.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Juniper Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.47% for JNPR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNPR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for JNPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to JNPR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

JNPR Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from rahim rami, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $30.79 back on Feb 03. After this action, rahim rami now owns 763,735 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $192,428 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $31.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that rahim rami is holding 769,985 shares at $195,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.