Is Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) a Keeper?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected -1.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 363.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.03.

UEC currently public float of 363.53M and currently shorts hold a 13.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 8.14M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went down by -1.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.29% and a quarterly performance of 6.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.