Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.45. The company’s stock price has collected 4.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that PayPal Stock Is Down, but Wall Street Likes the Long-Term View

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 31 analysts out of 49 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $102.06, which is $18.01 above the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.14B and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 15.02M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went up by 4.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.08% and a quarterly performance of 7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for PayPal Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.52% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $75 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to PYPL, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

PYPL Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.00. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 20.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Scheibe Gabrielle, who sale 150 shares at the price of $94.95 back on Sep 16. After this action, Scheibe Gabrielle now owns 8,927 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $14,242 using the latest closing price.

Alford Peggy, the EVP, Global Sales of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 21,791 shares at $97.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Alford Peggy is holding 18,100 shares at $2,131,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.