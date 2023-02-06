Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.32. The company’s stock price has collected 7.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NVOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NVOS currently public float of 12.54M and currently shorts hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVOS was 10.31M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS stocks went up by 7.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.60% and a quarterly performance of -52.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.02% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.09% for NVOS stocks with a simple moving average of -88.53% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -28.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1349. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVOS starting from Oliva Robert Letterio, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Apr 20. After this action, Oliva Robert Letterio now owns 217,717 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., valued at $11,156 using the latest closing price.

Oliva Robert Letterio, the Director of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Oliva Robert Letterio is holding 212,717 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.93 for the present operating margin

+23.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -47.95. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.