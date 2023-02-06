Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Intel Corporation (INTC)?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s stock price has collected 7.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Intel CEO Takes Pay Cut as Chip Maker Targets Cost Reductions

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ :INTC) Right Now?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTC is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Intel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 25 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.90, which is -$2.79 below the current price. INTC currently public float of 4.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTC was 38.99M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stocks went up by 7.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.54% and a quarterly performance of 10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Intel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.67% for INTC stocks with a simple moving average of -9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Negative” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to INTC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

INTC Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Zinsner David, who purchase 7,250 shares at the price of $27.75 back on Jan 31. After this action, Zinsner David now owns 71,339 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $201,188 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $27.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 9,000 shares at $250,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.12 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.