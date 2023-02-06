Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GRAB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Grab Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.22, which is $0.73 above the current price. GRAB currently public float of 2.79B and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAB was 17.22M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 31.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for GRAB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $2.80 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $4.20, previously predicting the price at $3.60. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GRAB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

GRAB Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.33 for the present operating margin

-58.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -510.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.