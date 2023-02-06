Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.69. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. WSJ Video reported on 11/29/22 that Inside Cisco’s NYC Office, Where 5,000 Data Points Are Being Collected

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.86, which is $6.16 above the current price. CSCO currently public float of 4.10B and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 18.35M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.27% and a quarterly performance of 9.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Cisco Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSCO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

CSCO Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.23. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Sharritts Jeffery S., who sale 637 shares at the price of $50.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, Sharritts Jeffery S. now owns 276,589 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $31,898 using the latest closing price.

BHATT PRAT, the SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 468 shares at $50.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BHATT PRAT is holding 55,230 shares at $23,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.