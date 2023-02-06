Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for C3.ai Inc. (AI)?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went up by 18.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s stock price has collected 45.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that C3.ai CEO Sees Growth Ahead With New Business Model

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.44, which is -$10.44 below the current price. AI currently public float of 90.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 4.42M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went up by 45.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 128.22% and a quarterly performance of 110.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 78.22% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of 64.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 97.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.90%, as shares surge +139.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +45.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 131.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 4,578 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Feb 01. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 346,993 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $91,343 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 558 shares at $10.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 351,571 shares at $5,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.