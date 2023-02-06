Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PBTS currently public float of 87.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 11.00M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.27% and a quarterly performance of -16.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.59% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.11% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of -80.09% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.12%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1197. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.