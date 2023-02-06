Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) went up by 51.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 85.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGTA is at 2.19.

MGTA currently public float of 59.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGTA was 1.93M shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA stocks went up by 85.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.82% and a quarterly performance of -30.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.23% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 70.58% for MGTA stocks with a simple moving average of -33.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at 17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.00%, as shares surge +76.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA rose by +85.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5209. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 116.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -41.80 for asset returns.