Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 24.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.59. The company’s stock price has collected 43.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/03/23 that Activist Ryan Cohen Targets a Familiar Foe at Nordstrom

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE :JWN) Right Now?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JWN is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nordstrom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.12, which is -$8.03 below the current price. JWN currently public float of 97.30M and currently shorts hold a 22.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JWN was 5.57M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN stocks went up by 43.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.72% and a quarterly performance of 40.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Nordstrom Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.01% for JWN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $22 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JWN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for JWN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Reduce” to JWN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

JWN Trading at 45.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +58.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN rose by +43.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw 63.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Worzel Ken, who sale 28,645 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Worzel Ken now owns 125,026 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $601,528 using the latest closing price.

Worzel Ken, the Chief Customer Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 1,540 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Worzel Ken is holding 128,671 shares at $30,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.33 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +1.20. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.