Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.42. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that GM’s Profit Soars as Supply-Chain Problems Ease

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE :GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.38.

The average price from analysts is $47.61, which is $6.73 above the current price. GM currently public float of 1.35B and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GM was 14.48M shares.

GM’s Market Performance

GM stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.56% and a quarterly performance of 6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for General Motors Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.08% for GM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $41 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

GM Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.33. In addition, General Motors Company saw 22.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Carlisle Stephen K., who sale 25,645 shares at the price of $39.04 back on Apr 29. After this action, Carlisle Stephen K. now owns 64,170 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $1,001,181 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Paul A, the Executive Vice President & CFO of General Motors Company, purchase 35,000 shares at $38.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Jacobson Paul A is holding 110,000 shares at $1,357,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.