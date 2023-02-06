Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.61. The company’s stock price has collected 5.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Apple’s Sales Drop Raises Concerns About Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ :AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Apple Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.44, which is $14.4 above the current price. AAPL currently public float of 15.83B and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAPL was 78.49M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stocks went up by 5.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.27% and a quarterly performance of 6.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Apple Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.94% for AAPL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $153 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.49. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 31,505 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,004,144 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 176,299 shares at $155.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,673 shares at $27,493,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.