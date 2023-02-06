Here’s Our Rant About Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went down by -18.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.15. The company’s stock price has collected -13.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.14.

The average price from analysts is $32.25, which is $8.13 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 56.00M and currently shorts hold a 16.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 1.26M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went down by -13.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.39% and a quarterly performance of -22.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.49% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -25.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

TWST Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Banyai William, who sale 292 shares at the price of $24.05 back on Jan 04. After this action, Banyai William now owns 272,614 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $7,023 using the latest closing price.

Banyai William, the of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,275 shares at $24.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Banyai William is holding 253,631 shares at $31,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -22.20 for asset returns.