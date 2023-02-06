Here’s Our Rant About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went down by -10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Synaptics CEO Says Chip Shortages Could Return Sooner Than You Think

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.56.

SYNA currently public float of 39.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 473.39K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.29% and a quarterly performance of 45.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.25% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYNA, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

SYNA Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +31.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.03. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw 31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $102.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 38,641 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $411,200 using the latest closing price.

HURLSTON MICHAEL E., the below of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 36,000 shares at $98.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that HURLSTON MICHAEL E. is holding 328,160 shares at $3,552,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.