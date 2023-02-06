Here’s Our Rant About Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) went up by 7.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.51. The company’s stock price has collected 14.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that Cirrus Logic Stock Is Down Despite Upbeat Earnings. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRUS is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.13, which is $0.75 above the current price. CRUS currently public float of 54.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRUS was 486.44K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS stocks went up by 14.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.23% and a quarterly performance of 44.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Cirrus Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.61% for CRUS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRUS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

CRUS Trading at 28.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +35.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.67. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw 37.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from Brannan Andrew, who sale 4,280 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Brannan Andrew now owns 8,205 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $393,760 using the latest closing price.

DAVERN ALEXANDER M, the Director of Cirrus Logic Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $84.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DAVERN ALEXANDER M is holding 18,875 shares at $84,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

+51.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at +18.32. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.