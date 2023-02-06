Here’s How Your Trade Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) Aggressively Right Now

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) went up by 6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.72. The company’s stock price has collected 16.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LIPO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIPO currently public float of 3.77M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIPO was 929.41K shares.

LIPO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.84% for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.89% for LIPO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.16% for the last 200 days.

LIPO Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIPO rose by +16.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-738.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -719.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.