Here’s How Your Trade Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Aggressively Right Now

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $2.44 above the current price. ARDX currently public float of 182.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 11.26M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went up by 8.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 96.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 267.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Ardelyx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 130.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 26.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +284.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 484 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Nov 22. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 88,885 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $943 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 1,464 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 300,994 shares at $2,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1528.63 for the present operating margin

+45.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1566.46. Equity return is now at value -171.20, with -82.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.