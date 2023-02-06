Genius Group Limited (GNS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s stock price has collected 71.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX :GNS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Genius Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.20, which is $8.02 above the current price. GNS currently public float of 10.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNS was 17.18M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stocks went up by 71.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1651.75% and a quarterly performance of 661.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 40.51% for Genius Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 156.77% for GNS stocks with a simple moving average of 85.67% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 427.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.44%, as shares surge +1,611.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,276.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +71.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 1946.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.