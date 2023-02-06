Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) went down by -6.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $329.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/22 that Generac Stock Gets Buy Rating as Analyst Anticipates Growth in Clean Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

GNRC currently public float of 61.63M and currently shorts hold a 11.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNRC was 1.82M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.13% and a quarterly performance of 15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.45% for GNRC stocks with a simple moving average of -32.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 28th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to GNRC, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

GNRC Trading at 18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.11. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $102.69 back on Jan 03. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 585,975 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $513,450 using the latest closing price.

Dixon Robert D, the Director of Generac Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $97.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Dixon Robert D is holding 8,895 shares at $194,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.