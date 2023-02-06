FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) went up by 24.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 49.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX :FOXO) Right Now?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.39 x from its present earnings ratio.

FOXO currently public float of 24.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOXO was 2.51M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stocks went up by 49.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 365.62% and a quarterly performance of 132.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 34.42% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 162.84% for FOXO stocks with a simple moving average of -73.23% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at 203.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.69%, as shares surge +299.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +205.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +49.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6228. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 293.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.