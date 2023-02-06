EBET Inc. (EBET): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) went down by -15.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected 12.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ :EBET) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for EBET Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.21 above the current price. EBET currently public float of 11.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBET was 2.02M shares.

EBET’s Market Performance

EBET stocks went up by 12.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.10% and a quarterly performance of -17.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.49% for EBET Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.98% for EBET stocks with a simple moving average of -57.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EBET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2022.

EBET Trading at 25.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.84%, as shares surge +49.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBET rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6941. In addition, EBET Inc. saw 25.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBET

Equity return is now at value -126.70, with -56.40 for asset returns.