Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TAL Education Group (TAL)?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) went down by -6.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected -14.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE :TAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAL is at -0.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for TAL Education Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.17, which is $1.69 above the current price. TAL currently public float of 353.83M and currently shorts hold a 11.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAL was 9.97M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stocks went down by -14.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.29% and a quarterly performance of 18.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for TAL Education Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.70% for TAL stocks with a simple moving average of 20.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.90 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $4.94. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAL, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -25.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+49.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -25.87. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.