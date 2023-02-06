Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) went down by -5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.31. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.93, which is $2.86 above the current price. DNA currently public float of 573.64M and currently shorts hold a 21.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNA was 23.36M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.56% and a quarterly performance of -21.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for DNA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $6 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Feb 02. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 13,889,486 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $216,790 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $2.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Canton Barry is holding 14,701,248 shares at $81,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-582.43 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -583.12. Equity return is now at value -233.10, with -176.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.79.