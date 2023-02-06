Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went down by -8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.06. The company’s stock price has collected 19.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 87 More Stores: See the List

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 1.55.

BBBY currently public float of 115.12M and currently shorts hold a 45.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 37.98M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 19.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.56% and a quarterly performance of -24.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.08% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of -54.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to BBBY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BBBY Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.05%, as shares surge +80.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY rose by +19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw 21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Arnal Gustavo, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arnal Gustavo now owns 255,396 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $374,375 using the latest closing price.

Arnal Gustavo, the EVP, CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., sale 42,513 shares at $24.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Arnal Gustavo is holding 267,896 shares at $1,029,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Equity return is now at value 358.80, with -26.70 for asset returns.