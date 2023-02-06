Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.12. The company’s stock price has collected 4.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Alphabet Stock Slides on Earnings Miss

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ :GOOG) Right Now?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 34 analysts out of 46 who provided ratings for Alphabet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 9 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $126.04, which is $18.88 above the current price. GOOG currently public float of 5.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOG was 26.04M shares.

GOOG’s Market Performance

GOOG stocks went up by 4.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.61% and a quarterly performance of 20.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.05% for GOOG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GOOG Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.53. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from O’Toole Amie Thuener, who sale 637 shares at the price of $99.87 back on Feb 01. After this action, O’Toole Amie Thuener now owns 25,282 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $63,617 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Alphabet Inc., sale 340 shares at $96.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 11,300 shares at $32,953 based on the most recent closing price.