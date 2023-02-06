CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Just Got Our Attention

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/27/23 that CVS, Walmart to Cut Pharmacy Hours

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for CVS Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.08, which is $30.49 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 7.28M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.75% and a quarterly performance of -11.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.00% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the price at $124. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CVS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CVS Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.19. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Moriarty Thomas M, who sale 137,466 shares at the price of $98.36 back on Dec 15. After this action, Moriarty Thomas M now owns 608,129 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $13,521,180 using the latest closing price.

Lotvin Alan, the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of CVS Health Corporation, sale 22,541 shares at $104.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lotvin Alan is holding 109,183 shares at $2,344,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.12 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.71. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.