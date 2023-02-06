Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) went up by 11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 24.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.83, which is $4.39 above the current price. CDTX currently public float of 63.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDTX was 1.18M shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX stocks went up by 24.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 101.33% and a quarterly performance of 153.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.35% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.41% for CDTX stocks with a simple moving average of 123.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at 85.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +85.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +24.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1582. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 99.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who sale 11,814 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Jan 12. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 1,484 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,177 using the latest closing price.

Shah Preetam, the CFO & CBO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,642 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Shah Preetam is holding 150,789 shares at $12,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.24 for the present operating margin

+99.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.67. Equity return is now at value -502.30, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.