Can Halliburton Company (HAL) Remain Competitive?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Halliburton’s Earnings Top Estimates. Oil’s Surge Helped Them Double.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

HAL currently public float of 905.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 9.30M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went down by -4.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.15% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

HAL Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.65. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Beckwith Van H., who sale 4,493 shares at the price of $40.41 back on Jan 19. After this action, Beckwith Van H. now owns 191,334 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $181,562 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Company, sale 4,295 shares at $42.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 245,731 shares at $182,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.