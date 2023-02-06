Buy or Sell Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went up by 3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s stock price has collected 4.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE :CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.50, which is $3.27 above the current price. CHD currently public float of 243.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.42M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stocks went up by 4.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.13% and a quarterly performance of 14.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.32% for CHD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $91 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to CHD, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

CHD Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.87. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Hemsey Rene, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $76.77 back on Sep 16. After this action, Hemsey Rene now owns 6,259 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $383,855 using the latest closing price.

IRWIN BRADLEY C, the Director of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $97.86 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that IRWIN BRADLEY C is holding 41,636 shares at $685,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 9.50 for asset returns.