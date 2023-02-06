Buy or Sell Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.72. The company’s stock price has collected 8.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 1.83.

The average price from analysts is $72.64, which is $4.98 above the current price. BYD currently public float of 74.50M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 861.27K shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went up by 8.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.27% and a quarterly performance of 19.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.05% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BYD Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +20.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.89. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 21.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from Hirsberg Josh, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $65.41 back on Feb 03. After this action, Hirsberg Josh now owns 396,905 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $1,046,560 using the latest closing price.

Hirsberg Josh, the Exec. V.P., Treasurer & CFO of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 16,000 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Hirsberg Josh is holding 396,905 shares at $976,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 9.10 for asset returns.