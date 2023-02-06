Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.24. The company’s stock price has collected 14.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 1.19.

BAND currently public float of 21.13M and currently shorts hold a 10.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 693.33K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went up by 14.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.51% and a quarterly performance of 57.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Bandwidth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.69% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of 45.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at 19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.09. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw 19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Bottorff Rebecca, who sale 1,117 shares at the price of $22.58 back on Jan 04. After this action, Bottorff Rebecca now owns 16,439 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $25,222 using the latest closing price.

Bottorff Rebecca, the Chief People Officer of Bandwidth Inc., sale 355 shares at $23.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Bottorff Rebecca is holding 17,556 shares at $8,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

+43.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -5.57. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.