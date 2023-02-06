Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) went down by -7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $352.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Atlassian Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.29, which is $28.93 above the current price. TEAM currently public float of 145.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 3.65M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.94% and a quarterly performance of -1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Atlassian Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.97% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEAM, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TEAM Trading at 21.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +41.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.33. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 31.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Farquhar Scott, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $180.10 back on Feb 02. After this action, Farquhar Scott now owns 344,560 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,551,414 using the latest closing price.

Cannon-Brookes Michael, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $180.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Cannon-Brookes Michael is holding 344,560 shares at $1,551,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. Equity return is now at value -183.50, with -18.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.