Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) went up by 15.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price has collected 35.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ :ADXN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Addex Therapeutics Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.05. ADXN currently public float of 12.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADXN was 198.20K shares.

ADXN’s Market Performance

ADXN stocks went up by 35.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 100.00% and a quarterly performance of 73.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.89% for Addex Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.21% for ADXN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.93% for the last 200 days.

ADXN Trading at 86.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares surge +93.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXN rose by +35.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9509. In addition, Addex Therapeutics Ltd saw 128.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-535.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Addex Therapeutics Ltd stands at -523.07. The total capital return value is set at -96.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.21.

Based on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.