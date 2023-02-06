A Lesson to Learn: Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s stock price has collected 4.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE :RIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Transocean Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is -$1.27 below the current price. RIG currently public float of 669.76M and currently shorts hold a 18.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIG was 23.19M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stocks went up by 4.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.00% and a quarterly performance of 92.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Transocean Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.29% for RIG stocks with a simple moving average of 78.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RIG, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

RIG Trading at 41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +51.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 52.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 43,668 shares at the price of $6.94 back on Feb 01. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 233,399 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $303,056 using the latest closing price.

Tonnel David A, the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Transocean Ltd., sale 14,541 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Tonnel David A is holding 277,067 shares at $89,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.96 for the present operating margin

+4.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -23.16. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.