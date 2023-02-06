A Lesson to Learn: Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock price has collected -15.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. HLBZ currently public float of 193.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 57.46M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went down by -15.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 81.04% and a quarterly performance of -6.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.92% for Helbiz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.99% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -60.35% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at 25.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares surge +88.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ fell by -15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2167. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw 85.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 650,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 11,228,925 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $84,500 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 1,568,249 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 11,147,174 shares at $188,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.74 for the present operating margin

-164.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helbiz Inc. stands at -560.78. Equity return is now at value 314.40, with -213.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.