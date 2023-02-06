A Lesson to Learn: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) went up by 6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 56.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APE) Right Now?

APE currently public float of 531.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APE was 30.41M shares.

APE’s Market Performance

APE stocks went up by 56.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 126.32% and a quarterly performance of 76.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.97% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.39% for APE stocks with a simple moving average of 24.01% for the last 200 days.

APE Trading at 121.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares surge +122.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APE rose by +56.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 113.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APE starting from Goodman Sean D., who sale 80,750 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Jan 11. After this action, Goodman Sean D. now owns 4,420 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $377,748 using the latest closing price.