89bio Inc. (ETNB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected 15.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ :ETNB) Right Now?

ETNB currently public float of 46.17M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETNB was 907.69K shares.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB stocks went up by 15.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.26% and a quarterly performance of 42.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.91% for ETNB stocks with a simple moving average of 111.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +361.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Martins Ryan, who sale 5,947 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Jan 03. After this action, Martins Ryan now owns 36,368 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $74,397 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of 89bio Inc., purchase 1,172,741 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 8,955,410 shares at $8,971,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -89.90, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.