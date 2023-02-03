We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), Here is What We Found

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ :FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Fortinet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.39, which is $10.58 above the current price. FTNT currently public float of 633.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTNT was 5.45M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.97% and a quarterly performance of -4.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Fortinet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.66% for FTNT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTNT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.29. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Xie Michael, who sale 240,046 shares at the price of $53.72 back on Feb 02. After this action, Xie Michael now owns 29,727,018 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $12,896,280 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 200 shares at $55.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 10,920 shares at $11,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+76.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +18.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.