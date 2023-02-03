We Analyzed the Future Direction of AlerisLife Inc. (ALR), Here is What We Found

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) went up by 58.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 86.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ :ALR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALR is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AlerisLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.22 above the current price. ALR currently public float of 19.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALR was 104.98K shares.

ALR’s Market Performance

ALR stocks went up by 86.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 105.60% and a quarterly performance of 35.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for AlerisLife Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 79.22% for ALR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.14% for the last 200 days.

ALR Trading at 76.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares surge +95.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALR rose by +86.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7485. In addition, AlerisLife Inc. saw 133.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALR starting from Cody Lauren C., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Mar 01. After this action, Cody Lauren C. now owns 40,000 shares of AlerisLife Inc., valued at $100,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for AlerisLife Inc. stands at -3.18. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.